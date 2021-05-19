newsbreak-logo
Illinois Government

Kendall County Health Department Has Upcoming Walk-in Vaccine Clinics

By WSPYNEWS
WSPY NEWS
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kendall County Health Department is holding a walk-in Johnson & Johnson or Moderna first or second dose vaccine clinic Thursday from the three to six at 651 Prairie Pointe Drive in Yorkville. There will be additional walk-in clinics on Wednesday and Thursday of next week too at that location. The Wednesday clinic will run from three to six and the Thursday clinic will run from one to four. People should bring an I.D. with them.

