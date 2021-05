Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... The number of attractive options at six is large enough for critics to look back three years from now and pick an alternate scenario that panned out as well or better than the path Philly ultimately chose. But the Eagles could not select all the possible scenarios. They had to choose one, and in landing Smith at 10 for the price of a 2021 third-rounder sent to Dallas in the move up from 12, the team held onto the 2022 first-rounder acquired from Miami in the trade-down from six, while gaining 33 spots in the middle rounds. “I thought DeVonta Smith was better than Jaylen Waddle,” an exec said. “I thought he was the best player in the draft next to Trevor Lawrence.”