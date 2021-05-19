newsbreak-logo
Foo Fighters Headline Lollapalooza ’21. Modest Mouse, Jimmy Eat Word on the Lineup

By charlessagona
1063radiolafayette.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs live music continues to make it’s post-pandemic comeback, the best know alternative music festival has released it’s lineup. Lollapalooza 2021 will take place July 29th – August 1st in Grant Park in Chicago and will be headlined by Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler The Creator, and Miley Cyrus. Journey, Modest Mouse, Jimmy Eat World, Limp Bizkit, White Reaper, Angels and Airwaves, and Marshmello will also take part in the lineup that features 8 stages and over 170+ bands from all over the world.

