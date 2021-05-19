newsbreak-logo
Sisters Folk Festival Announces 2021 Summer Creativity Camps at Sisters Artworks

By Cascade A&E
cascadeae.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(Registration for Sisters Folk Festival’s in-person music and creativity camps opens today | Photo courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival) Registration opens today, Wednesday, May 19 for Sisters Folk Festival’s (SFF) in-person music and creativity camps for middle- and high-school-aged students taking place this summer at the Sisters Art Works building in Sisters. These day camps will be held outdoors and are an expansion of the successful camps that took place in 2020 amidst the pandemic. This year, SFF is doubling their offerings from two to four week-long camps and working with local/regional teaching artists to create these stand-alone, fun-filled sessions of creativity, music and self-expression.

www.cascadeae.com
