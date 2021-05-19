Sisters Folk Festival Announces 2021 Summer Creativity Camps at Sisters Artworks

This summer, Newport will stage a once-in-a-lifetime event for its audience – bringing intimate and up-close experiences for fans and artists alike. As always, Newport Folk will bring surprise guests and never-before-seen collaborations all set to the backdrop of Narragansett Bay. Newport Folk may not look the same, but it will feel the same. This year’s event will have a 50% reduction in capacity and take place across two main stages, and thus it will be configured as two 3-Day events (instead of one) taking place July 23-25 and July 26-28. We will only be offering 3-Day passes for each event at $230 plus fees. Children are welcome, but we will not be selling children tickets this year. Children 2 and under are free. All available tickets will go on sale via Eventbrite next Tuesday, May 18th at 11 AM ET. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.