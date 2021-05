ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Police in Royal Oak are asking for assistance in locating a dog that was stolen from its home. According to authorities, Little Racks was taken from a yard on Mason Court just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said a black Dodge Caravan pulled up and a man wearing a brown baseball cap, blue sweater and brown pants exited the vehicle. Minutes later, the man was seen walking away from the property and carrying the French Bulldog.