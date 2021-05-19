Artist & Entomologist Join Forces for New, Original Exhibit, In Time’s Hum

Artist Dan Drossman has only been in Denver for three years but is starting to make his mark on the art scene. In addition to recently launching “The Waiting Room” Gallery in RiNo, he has been hard at work creating a new mixed-media series for a solo exhibition at Bitfactory Gallery, 851 Santa Fe Drive. “Teetering the Line” opens with a reception on May 21st from 6 to 9 pm and runs through June 10th, 2021. In this show, he adds another layer to his paintings by incorporating elements of collage—bits and pieces, also of his own creation, but in other mediums and styles. The result blurs the line between past and present, conscious and unconscious, inviting the viewer to discover the detail in each piece. In addition to the reception, visitors are invited to view and purchase work Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 am until 4 pm, Friday, June 4, 6-9 pm, and by appointment. Masks and social distancing are required for entry.