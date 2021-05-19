Artist & Entomologist Join Forces for New, Original Exhibit, In Time’s Hum
(Detail of Fall in Blue Meadow by jasna guy | Photo courtesy of High Desert Museum) Bees, butterflies and other pollinators are essential to thriving High Desert ecosystems and agriculture. Yet their numbers are declining. A new High Desert Museum exhibit offers visitors an opportunity to learn more about the art, intricacy and importance of pollination. Visual artist jasna guy and entomologist Lincoln Best bring their reverence for pollinators and the plants on which they depend in In Time's Hum: The Art and Science of Pollination. The exhibit opens on Saturday, May 22.