Portillo's fires latest shot in chicken sandwich wars, deploying hot giardiniera sauce

After the cola wars, the burger wars, the streaming wars and the chicken sandwich wars, some may wonder if there will ever be peace in our time. The chicken sandwich wars have been raging since Louisiana-based Popeye's debuted its southern-style fried chicken sandwiches that drew long lines at drive-thrus across the country and often sold out when it debuted in 2019. Since then, fast food chains like Wendy's, McDonald's, Burger King, Sonic, Carl's Jr. and Boston Market have come out with their own version of the sandwich that features bigger, juicier chicken breasts, premium buns, pickles and often at least the option of a spicy sauce.