Prom & Prom Promise 2021

Have you ever watched the movie HOME ALONE? The movie is funny and has a good ending where all the good guys are okay. In real life, however, that is not always the case. I recently received a call from a small child who said the parents were not home and someone was trying to get into their home. The phone call was dropped and dispatch could never make contact again. The child could not give an address, so our search was from a "ping" on a phone. We were never able to actually locate the young child, although we tried. My greatest fear would be if the child was injured and we could not help the child. NO child who was not mature enough to give an address, phone number, name of parents or something to help us locate them, should be left alone. Every child is precious cargo, so parents have responsibility to take care of them. If we find a child without a proper care giver, those children could likely be taken by Child Protective Services. Be responsible.