Prom & Prom Promise 2021
The JCHS Prom resumed this year after being cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the event was held in a tent outside and according to Principal Brian Harris approximately 200 students attended. Students that graduated last year were also invited to attend since they were deprived of the opportunity to enjoy the stepping stone event. According to Mr. Harris approximately 7-8 of last year's graduates took advantage of the opportunity.