Culture Amp and LifeLabs Learning partner to give managers the skills to drive positive behavior change at work

When I was in the early days of my career, the business world had just begun to embrace the notion of “Customer Experience” along with the initial iterations of e-commerce and e-everything. Consumer expectations were changing with technological advances, and new(ish) field emerged: “CX,” shorthand for Customer Experience. Countless books document the topic, and scores of companies have worked tirelessly to put the customer at the center of everything they do. For a company today, to be described as a “customer-obsessed company” is the ultimate badge of honor. However, in a post-pandemic world, it won’t just be the customer experience that dictates the success or failure of a company—but the increasing importance of the employee experience, one where employee expectations are being drastically re-shaped by multiple forces. “EX” or Employee Experience, will become as important as “CX” as the relationship between employer and employee is re-defined across a handful of key areas.