newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Influenza Vaccine (Flu Shot): Should You Get One?

By KidsInTheHouse2
kidsinthehouse.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleInfluenza, also known as the flu, is a viral infection of the respiratory tract and is characterized by sudden onset of high fever, prostration, myalgia, headache, cough, and weakness. While Influenza is not fully understood, it is still believed that the virus infects the upper respiratory tract and that the resulting inflammation leads to secondary bacterial infection. While there is no natural "cure," there have been attempts to ensure that all vulnerable people receive what is known as the flu shot each year.

www.kidsinthehouse.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shots#Flu Vaccines#Influenza Vaccines#Flu Symptoms#Respiratory Infection#Influenza Spread#Influenza Viruses#Vaccinations#Fever#Cough#Allergies#Complications#Diarrhea#Antibodies#Hospital Treatment#Vomiting#Doctors#Clinics#Mild Versions#Northern Hemisphere
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Flu
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public Healthleedaily.com

Should You Get A Vaccination, If You’ve Had COVID?

When we talk about the recent situation of the country US is suffering from COVID. Many families lost their loved ones in this pandemic most of the people are suffering from this virus in the hospitals the doctors are performing their jobs without taking any breaks to save our people.
Public Healthwilmingtonde.gov

Free COVID-19 Vaccines, Free Testing and Free Flu Shots

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Register: Call 302-575-8212 or visit https://1health.io/newcastlede/ to register. This event is being presented in conjunction with Council Members James Spadola, Maria Cabrera, and Chris Johnson. The Mayor also said City residents can be tested FREE for COVID-19 next week at test locations in and around...
Healthcaribbeanamericanweekly.com

Should Christians Get Vaccinated?

With the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic and the journey to find a cure, the question of vaccines has again risen to the forefront. In regards to the pandemic many people see the vaccine as a viable solution to help move forward towards ending the pandemic and bringing things back to “normal”.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Hope You Read This Before Your Vaccine

From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, one major question on the minds of the public is: When will things be normal again? Many medical and public health experts agree that vaccines are the best tool to hasten a return to the unmasked world. Recently, however, there has been a barrier to this with the FDA putting a pause on the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to health risks. Many patients feel confused and concerned about these risks and what caused the FDA to change its mind and once again allow for the use of the J&J vaccine. As an Emergency Physician, these are my recommendations for anyone who is concerned about the possible health complications of the J&J vaccine. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise.
PharmaceuticalsCNBC

Covid vaccines, alcohol and marijuana: What to know before your shot

Dr. Anne Liu, an infectious disease physician at Stanford Health, told CNBC that a celebratory drink or two is totally fine. "While there aren't any studies on the effect of marijuana and Covid vaccine, it is unlikely to affect the immune response to vaccine," Katherine Yang, a clinical professor of pharmacy at the University of California San Francisco told CNBC.
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Only half of heart disease patients get a flu shot

People with heart disease are more likely to become seriously ill from the flu and other respiratory illnesses, including the coronavirus. Yet, new research finds that only half of Americans with a history of heart disease or stroke report getting an annual flu shot, despite widespread recommendations to do so. Rates of vaccination were even lower among Blacks and Hispanics, according to data being presented at the American College of Cardiology's 70th Annual Scientific Session.
Healthverywellhealth.com

Mixing Tylenol (Acetaminophen) and Prednisone: What You Should Know

Prednisone is a corticosteroid used to decrease inflammation in different diseases, including arthritis, severe allergic reactions, and multiple sclerosis. It works by lowering the activity of the immune system. Tylenol (acetaminophen) is a pain reliever commonly used to manage mild to moderate pain from headaches, muscle aches, menstrual periods, colds...
Arkansas HealthPosted by
THV11

Common COVID vaccine side effect impacting mammogram results

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As women get their yearly mammograms, doctors have noticed something impacting results: the presence of swollen lymph nodes, a common side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Stacy Smith Foley, Medical Director of The Breast Center at CARTI, said the swollen lymph nodes after a vaccine...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Novavax (NVAX) Announces Positive Preclinical Data for Combination Influenza and COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced data from a preclinical study of the company's combination quadrivalent seasonal flu vaccine (NanoFlu™) and COVID-19 vaccine candidate (NVX-CoV2373). The NanoFlu/NVX-CoV2373 combination vaccine demonstrated positive immune responses to both influenza and SARS-CoV-2. A pre-print of the manuscript is available at bioRxiv.org.
Healthwvgazettemail.com

Some teens experience flu-like side effects from second vaccine dose (FlipSide)

The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines has been met with a mix of differing responses. As in any case of something controversial, there are those who support it and those who do not. Arguments can be made for and against the vaccine in a convincing manner. It truly comes down to a willingness to trust those who fast-tracked the vaccine.
Public Healththeava.com

Lessons from the Past: The 1918 Flu Pandemic (Part 3)

This is our final part in the series looking at the 1918 Influenza Pandemic. It started in early 1918 and lasted about two years, officially ending in April 1920. During those two years, it went around the world in four big waves, with the second wave being the largest and most deadly. Fully 500 million people or one-third of the world population was infected. There were only 1.5 billion humans on the planet 100 years ago compared with the approximately 8 billion today. While COVID has infected approximately 160 million people at this time, that is only 2% of the world’s population compared to 30%.
Florida HealthBradenton Herald

Babytalk | An increasing health issue in the country: Syphilis during pregnancy

We have a devastating health issue in the United States. This column is not about COVID-19. This column is about the serious and dismaying increase in cases of syphilis. The number of cases has increased dramatically. Between 2012 and 2016, syphilis increased among women of childbearing age by 111%. These individuals can be treated and cured. That is the good news.
HealthNews-Medical.net

Study: Only half of Americans with a history of heart disease get annual flu shot

People with heart disease are more likely to become seriously ill from the flu and other respiratory illnesses, including the coronavirus. Yet, new research finds that only half of Americans with a history of heart disease or stroke report getting an annual flu shot, despite widespread recommendations to do so. Rates of vaccination were even lower among Blacks and Hispanics, according to data being presented at the American College of Cardiology's 70th Annual Scientific Session.
HealthMedscape News

Health Care Utilization and Outcomes Associated With Accidental Poisonous Mushroom Ingestions

Jeremy A.W. Gold, MD; Emily Kiernan, DO; Michael Yeh, MD; Brendan R. Jackson, MD; Kaitlin Benedict, MPH. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. 2021;70(10):337-341. Accidental consumption of poisonous mushrooms can result in serious illness and death.[1] Reports of severe poisonings from consumption of foraged mushrooms for food or hallucinogenic purposes increased during 1999–2016,[2] and approximately 7,500 poisonous mushroom ingestions were reported annually to poison control centers across the United States.[1] To estimate the frequency of emergency department (ED) visits, hospitalizations, and severe adverse outcomes associated with accidental poisonous mushroom ingestion in the United States, CDC analyzed 2016 data from the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project's* Nationwide Emergency Department Sample (HCUP-NEDS) and National Inpatient Sample (HCUP-NIS) databases as well as 2016–2018 data from three IBM MarketScan sources: Commercial Claims and Encounters (CCAE), Medicare Supplemental and Coordination of Benefits (Medicare), and Multi-State Medicaid databases. During 2016, 1,328 (standard error [SE] = 100) ED visits and 100 (SE = 22) hospitalizations (HCUP data) were associated with accidental poisonous mushroom ingestion. Among 556 patients with a diagnosis of accidental poisonous mushroom ingestion, 48 (8.6%) patients experienced a serious adverse outcome during 2016–2018 (MarketScan data). Serious adverse outcomes were more common among Medicaid-insured patients than among patients with commercial insurance or Medicare (11.5% versus 6.7%, p = 0.049). Because most mushroom poisonings are preventable, wild mushrooms should not be consumed unless they are identified by an expert; increased public health messaging about the potential dangers of mushroom poisoning is needed.