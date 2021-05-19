Airmeet innovates in the world of hybrid events with the launch of its mobile app

How do you make a thriving convenience store better? By making it even more convenient, of course, and that’s just what Enmarket’s new free app does. Enmarket recently released a new mobile app with a focus on reducing customer touchpoints in its stores. A new mobile payment option is available, allowing users to pay for fuel or inside merchandise directly and securely through the app — eliminating the need to touch the pin pad or swipe a card. As an alternate touch-free option, customers can completely bypass the cash register by using the mobile app’s Scan and Go technology, powered by Skip Checkout. Scan and Go allows customers to use their mobile phone to scan products and pay for them directly from the app. Both mobile pay and Scan and Go are fully integrated with Enmarket’s Enjoy Rewards loyalty program, allowing customers to earn points and redeem rewards no matter how they choose to transact.