The Colorado Avalanche have, to this point, met all of the expectations that existed for them at the start of the 2020-21 season. With a loaded roster led by Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, Gabriel Landeskog, Cale Makar, and Nazem Kadri, the Avalanche were considered one of the league’s best teams and one of the most popular Stanley Cup picks. Then they went out and won the Presidents’ Trophy with the league’s best record and dominated in pretty much every phase of the game.