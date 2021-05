AAPI Heritage Month is more than a chance to learn; it’s an outcry for change. --(SPW)-- Only a few days into Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Heritage Month, the national coalition Stop AAPI Hate released areport stating that incidents against Asian and Pacific Islanders in the United States are continuing to skyrocket during the COVID-19 pandemic. How many of our fellow Americans will read that report (or a similar one from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University)? How many will take action as a result? Audiovisual engagement - particularly through documentary filmmaking - provides an opportunity for those outside an issue to gaze into the eye of the storm.