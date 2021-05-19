newsbreak-logo
No proof the unemployed are sensitive to unemployment compensation?

By John A. Tatom, opinion contributor
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleIs questioning whether unemployed Americans respond to the availability of unemployment compensation just another way of insulting their intelligence? If one can make more money being paid to stay at home, a rational person should do that, mindful of any effect on future employability, of course. Do we really need proof of the obvious? To be sure, it is a bit cynical to frame this as "being paid to stay home," but that's what it is - or more neutrally, compensation for being unemployed, which one will lose by taking a job.

#Unemployment Rate#Workers Compensation#Compensation Claims#Health Workers#Executive Compensation#Congress#The American Rescue Plan#Johns Hopkins University#Global Health#Unemployment Claims#Unemployed Americans#Federal Compensation#Weekly Compensation#Proof#Unemployment Rolls#Exiting Unemployment#Potential Workers#Covid 19 Cases#Payments#Reduction
