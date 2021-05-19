No proof the unemployed are sensitive to unemployment compensation?

Is questioning whether unemployed Americans respond to the availability of unemployment compensation just another way of insulting their intelligence? If one can make more money being paid to stay at home, a rational person should do that, mindful of any effect on future employability, of course. Do we really need proof of the obvious? To be sure, it is a bit cynical to frame this as "being paid to stay home," but that's what it is - or more neutrally, compensation for being unemployed, which one will lose by taking a job.