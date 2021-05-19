Campuses plan for the return of conferences in summer 2022 with a new playbook

On April 30, Bellevue College released results from a survey analyzing student and staff willingness to return to campus. The statistics were telling, with 34% of students stating that they would prefer to “very rarely” go to class on campus if given the opportunity. In comparison, only 22% of faculty responded with the same answer. However, there is more nuance to this result. Of the 34% of students who answered that they would like to go to campus “very rarely,” 59% of them rarely went to campus in the first place, and 63% of faculty who responded very rarely also infrequently went to campus.