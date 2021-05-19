newsbreak-logo
Colleges

Campuses plan for the return of conferences in summer 2022 with a new playbook

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Colleges and universities have faced incredible challenges due to COVID-19. Conference service programs -- an important source of revenue for some campuses -- have been in survival mode through the pandemic, adapting to challenging circumstances one day at a time. But in-person events are slowly starting to come back, and it’s time for colleges and universities to think about the 2022 season.

