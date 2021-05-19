Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth face legacy-defining moment at Kiawah

There are a few ways that a win in a major can level up from being a notable victory to a building block for a legacy. First, there’s the locale; wins at Augusta or Pebble Beach or St. Andrews carry more gravitas than wins at … well, let’s not embarrass anyone. Then there’s the leaderboard; knocking aside the world’s best on Sunday holds more value than, say, beating four little-known guys who picked a good weekend to play the best golf of their life.