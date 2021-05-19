Why the Republican Party can’t reckon with Trump

In a show of support for a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol riots, Republican representative Fred Upton on Sunday lashed out at his colleagues for trying to downplay the 6 January insurrection.During an interview with CNN, the Michigan Republican blasted his GOP colleagues for trying to rewrite history, attempting to explain away the significance of the historic incident where supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Building in an effort to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.It comes after Georgia Republican Andrew Clyde had on Wednesday likened the Trump supporters’ breaching the Capitol to a “normal tourist visit”.Mr Upton said:...