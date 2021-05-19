newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Tax cut 'camp' freshens up House Republicans to counter Biden hikes

By Emily Brooks
msn.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWith President Joe Biden pushing congressional Democrats to increase taxes and chip away at former President Donald Trump's tax law, Republicans are preparing for battle with a "boot camp." Rather than pushups and pullups, the members walked through percentages, averages, and milestones supporting their defense of the cuts. House Republicans...

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Byron Donalds
Person
Steve Scalise
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Republicans#Tax Cut#Democratic Lawmakers#House Lawmakers#Tax#American Families Plan#Anti American#House Of Representatives#Biden Hikes#Tax Rate#President Joe Biden#Congressional Democrats#Taxes#Taxing Capital Gains#Major Corporations#Paychecks#Jobs Act#United States#Hispanic Families#Boot Camp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Immigrant advocates turn up heat on Senate after Biden meeting

WASHINGTON — House Democrats and immigrant advocates are ramping up calls for the Senate to pass legislation that would provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. The measure, which passed the House in March, would grant permanent legal protections to around 3.4 million...
Presidential ElectionMorning Journal

Biden talks bipartisanship while the GOP fractures

WASHINGTON — On the heels of the GOP’s internal anti-Trump purge, Republican congressional leaders went to the White House Wednesday for a bipartisan discussion with President Joe Biden on his plan for infrastructure repair and improvement. With GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming deposed as her party’s House conference chairwoman,...
Presidential ElectionThe Economist

Joe Biden wants to Europeanise the American welfare state

WHAT A DIFFERENCE 25 years can make. In 1996, then-Senator Joe Biden was gushing about the vote he would soon cast in support of sharp reductions in cash payments for single mothers. “The culture of welfare must be replaced with the culture of work,” he said on the floor of the Senate. “The culture of dependence must be replaced with the culture of self-sufficiency and personal responsibility.” These days, President Joe Biden is proposing an ambitious reweaving of the American safety-net, which the White House says will cost $1.8trn. The American Families Plan has bits of the European welfare state that have long been missing in the country—a child allowance, paid family leave, universal pre-school, subsidised child care and free community college—but contains no reference to work requirements. Now that Mr Biden is president, his analysis of the problem has changed. “There’s millions of women out of work today not because they’re not qualified for the jobs they have, but they can’t take care of their children and do their job,” he has said.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Corporate America thinks it can kill most Biden tax hikes

Editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services' morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Congress & CourtsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Sen. Toomey and GOP senators prep infrastructure offer for White House

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., plans to join a group of Republican senators Tuesday to present a new — and possibly larger — infrastructure proposal to senior Biden administration officials, a possible sign of strengthening negotiations between the White House and the minority party on Capitol Hill toward a compromise deal.
Presidential ElectionNBC New York

Bidens Paid 25.9% Rate and Earned $607,336, Tax Returns Show

President Joe Biden restored a long-standing presidential tradition Monday by releasing his tax returns, showing that 25.9% of the first couple's income went to the federal government in 2020. The average federal income tax rate is just over 14%. Biden and his wife, Jill, a teacher, earned $607,336 last year...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Biden Supports Ceasefire In Call With Netanyahu

President Joe Biden expressed support for a ceasefire to end the weeklong conflict between Israel and Hamas in a call Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said, the strongest stance the president has taken on the violence that has left more than 200 dead and threatens to destabilize the region.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden releases tax returns showing his income fell in 2020

Joe Biden has released his tax returns showing his income fell sharply during 2020 as he ran for president and won the White House.The president’s income fell from nearly $1m in 2019 to $607,336 in 2020 as he dropped high-paying speaking engagements to take on and defeat Donald Trump.But Mr Biden still earned enough money to pay the higher-rate of tax his administration has proposed for the wealthiest Americans.The IRS deadline for tax filing in the United States was Monday, after being shifted from its normal date of 15 April to 17 May because of tax changes and the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Senate Republicans readying new infrastructure proposal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republicans are expected to unveil a new infrastructure proposal as early as Tuesday as optimism grows about a possible bipartisan deal that would cover a fraction of President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who is leading the Republican infrastructure drive, told...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Under pressure, Biden works for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza violence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and aides worked behind the scenes on Monday pressing for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas amid what one source said was frustration over Israel’s bombing of a Gaza building that housed some news organizations. Biden is facing growing pressure from lawmakers in his...
Presidential Electionshepherdexpress.com

Cheney’s Right, But Republican Leaders Fear Trump’s Voters

There’s a good reason Democrats call it the Big Lie. Out of the record 30,573 documented lies by Donald Trump during his single term as president, his most preposterous was that a landslide reelection victory was stolen from him through multi-state vote fraud by an evil conspiracy of devious Republican and Democratic election officials.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump, House Democrats near agreement on Deutsche Bank subpoenas

Former President Donald Trump and Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Monday they are near an agreement to resolve disputes concerning congressional subpoenas of his financial records from Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE). In a filing in federal court in Manhattan, lawyers for Trump and the Democrats said...
Presidential ElectionVanity Fair

Republicans’ Joe Biden Problem: He Keeps Doing Things People Like

In last year’s presidential campaign, Donald Trump tried to scare voters away from Joe Biden by framing him as a dangerous radical—someone so far left and so unhinged that he was “against god.” It was a losing strategy: Biden, who has spent decades in the public eye, was so clearly not the person Trump was describing him as that none of the punches landed. Biden won a decisive victory on a unity platform.
Presidential ElectionNewnan Times-Herald

Trump could learn a few things from Biden

Trump, like Biden, has a history of uttering some bizarre and even outrageous statements, but Biden is succeeding so far where Trump struggled. Rather than a White House in disarray and clouded by numerous blunders, Biden seems pleased to let his spokespeople take a larger role communicating with America, and he has surrounded himself with trustworthy advisors.