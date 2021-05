SALIDA — Barry Morphew made his first appearance in a Salida courtroom Thursday morning. He is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder in connection to the disappearance of his wife Suzanne Morphew on Mother’s Day of 2020. Morphew was advised of his rights and the charges against him. he will remain in the Chaffee County Detention Center until his next court appearance on May 27th. Suzanne’s body has not been found, and investigators have not said what evidence they have against Mr. Morphew.