In the first episode of Girls5eva, the titular quintet appears on a vintage episode of MTV’s Total Request Live. When asked how they met, Wickie, an icy spotlight hog played by Renée Elise Goldsberry, seizes the microphone and peers directly into the camera. “We’ve been best friends ever since we auditioned for a man in a motel in New Jersey,” she says with total conviction, relieved to finally have a captive audience. Unfortunately for Wickie, Girls5eva’s fame doesn’t last long, leaving her forever chasing that same high. The other women move on with their lives, but not her.