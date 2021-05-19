newsbreak-logo
Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS

weather.gov
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 13:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Hidalgo County in deep south Texas * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 100 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Palmview, Penitas, Sullivan City, La Joya, Palmhurst, Los Ebanos, Alton, Lorenzo De Zavala Middle School, Ann Richards Middle School, Cesar Chavez Middle School, La Joya High School, Abram-Perezville, Doffing, Jimmy Carter High School, John F Kennedy Elementary School, La Joya City Hall, Narciso G. Cavazos Elementary School, Guillermo Flores Elementary School, Doctor Americo Paredes Elementary School and Citrus City. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hidalgo, Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Brownsville. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hidalgo; Willacy The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Hidalgo County in Deep South Texas Northwestern Willacy County in Deep South Texas * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 130 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lasara Elementary School, or over Lasara, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Lyford, Lyford High School, Lyford Elementary School and Lyford City Hall around 135 PM CDT. Raymondville, Reber Memorial Library, Raymondville Fire Station, Raymondville Police Department, Raymondville High School and Raymondville Golf Course around 140 PM CDT. Yturria around 145 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Los Angeles Subdivision, Hargill Reservoir, Ranchette Estates and Stockholm. This includes the following highways Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 43 and 51. US Highway 77 between mile markers 760 and 762. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cameron, Hidalgo, Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cameron; Hidalgo; Willacy The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Hidalgo County in Deep South Texas Western Cameron County in Deep South Texas Southwestern Willacy County in Deep South Texas * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 102 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Edinburg Regional Medical Center, or over Edinburg, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Edinburg, Harlingen, Raymondville, Elsa, Edcouch, Santa Rosa, Lyford, Palmhurst, La Villa and North McAllen. This includes the following highways Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 42 and 45. Interstate Highway 69 C between mile markers 3 and 12. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Texas Carsweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 08:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hidalgo A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HIDALGO COUNTY At 1238 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Mission, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Rowe High School and Narciso G. Cavazos Elementary School around 1245 PM CDT. Palmhurst, Mcallen Recycling Center, West Sharyland, Mcauliffe Elementary School, La Homa and Doctor Americo Paredes Elementary School around 1250 PM CDT. Alton, Sylvia Vela Park, Sharyland North Junior High School, Donna Wernecke Elementary School, Alton Memorial Junior High School and Hendricks Elementary School around 1255 PM CDT. Josefa Garcia Park and Olivero Garza Sr Elementary School around 100 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Enrique Camarena Elementary School, National Butterfly Center, Domingo Travino Middle School, Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetary, Astroland Park, Michael E Fossum Middle School, Palmview South and Mcallen. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Brownsville, TXKRGV

Small flood advisories remain in effect

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for northwestern Cameron County, southeastern Hidalgo County and Willacy County. The advisories are set to expire Saturday, May 15 at 3:30 p.m. Can't see the video? Click here. According to the NWS, some locations that...
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Cameron, Southern Hidalgo, Starr by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Inland Cameron; Southern Hidalgo; Starr SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN HIDALGO...SOUTHEASTERN STARR AND WEST CENTRAL CAMERON COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 PM CDT At 1124 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles south of Los Ebanos to J.C. Kelly Elementary School to 11 miles south of Santa Maria. Movement was north at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Edinburg, Mission, Pharr, Harlingen, Weslaco, San Juan, Alamo, Donna, Mercedes and Hidalgo.
Hidalgo County, TXclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Hidalgo County, Texas

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Hidalgo County Texas Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Brownsville, TXPosted by
The Brownsville Herald

Rain dents drought but more expected

Heavier than expected rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday over the Rio Grande Valley knocked down the region’s drought category a whole level, from “moderate to exceptional” to “abnormally dry to moderate.”. The precipitation isn’t reflected in today’s (May 13) updated U.S. Drought Monitor report, since the cut-off date for this...