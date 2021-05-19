newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Celebrating how far we've come in the pandemic

By Brian Knox
WCMessenger.com
 2 hours ago

Lost in the political battles over masks and other COVID-19 guidelines that have provided plenty of social media fodder over the past 14 months, is a success story. A year ago we were facing a very uncertain future about what schools would look like for our children in the fall. Active case numbers were rising and falling as we tried to figure out the best way to slow the spread of this new virus while also trying to maintain as much “normal” as we could.

