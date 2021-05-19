Taco Bell Has Good News For Fans Of Its Naked Chicken Chalupa

Taco Bell has many appeals—it’s fast, there’s a drive-thru, the food is consistent, and with over 7,000 Taco Bell locations in the US alone, there’s always one nearby. In July 2020, the chain caused an uproar by removing its beloved potatoes—in addition to other items—to make way for new plant-based options in the then-undetermined future. After more than a six-month hiatus, the brand reintroduced this starchy staple as a precursor to more vegan options to come (hint, there’s a partnership with Beyond Meat in the works). The next time you roll through the Taco Bell drive-thru, reference this vegan guide before you place your order.