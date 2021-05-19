Taco Bell Has Good News For Fans Of Its Naked Chicken Chalupa
Ever since White Castle opened up its first slider stand 100 years ago, "fast food," for most Americans at least, has been synonymous with burgers and fries (via White Castle). Thanks to the chicken sandwich wars, that may be changing. It seems as if all the big fast-food players are getting into the fried chicken game, copying Chick-fil-A's successful formula: breaded and fried chicken breast, mayonnaise (sometimes spicy), pickle, and bun.