Celtics News: Jayson Tatum Scores 50 Points vs Wizards, Celtics Will Play Brooklyn Nets
The Boston Celtics took down the Washington Wizards in emphatic fashion, winning 118-100 in the first-ever NBA play-in game. Jayson Tatum erupted for 50 points against the Wizards and was getting whatever he wanted to close the game out. Kemba Walker also chipped in with a stellar performance, scoring 29 points to go along with 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals. Walker flashed and dazzled, as it seems the all-star guard is at full health.www.clnsmedia.com