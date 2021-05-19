newsbreak-logo
NBA

Celtics News: Jayson Tatum Scores 50 Points vs Wizards, Celtics Will Play Brooklyn Nets

By Jack Simone
 5 hours ago

The Boston Celtics took down the Washington Wizards in emphatic fashion, winning 118-100 in the first-ever NBA play-in game. Jayson Tatum erupted for 50 points against the Wizards and was getting whatever he wanted to close the game out. Kemba Walker also chipped in with a stellar performance, scoring 29 points to go along with 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals. Walker flashed and dazzled, as it seems the all-star guard is at full health.

