Dooryard Burning suspended within Dunsmuir City Limits

Dear Residents, please note, there is an updated version of the cross-connection control survey online. The original version was sent out without the City Manager’s approval and was not meant to scare our citizens or sound overly punitive. We regret the error. The main goal of the survey is to keep our water supply safe! The State of California now requires that cities protect the public water supply from contamination by eliminating actual cross‐connections to drastically reduce the potential for contaminating the public water supply. This means that the State is now requiring that all residents need to install a device to ensure that this does not happen. We appreciate you cooperating in the effort. The survey and updated language can be found here: