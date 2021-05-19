Dooryard Burning suspended within Dunsmuir City Limits
Attention Dunsmuir Residents. Dooryard burning of yard debris is suspended for the season if you live within the City Limits. If you live outside City Limits you must first obtain a residential burn permit from CalFire to burn. It requires watching a short video and printing out a permit. Prior to burning, call the Siskiyou County Air Pollution Control District at (530) 842-8123 to confirm the burn day status and any burn hour restrictions. Need more details? Click on the buttons below.www.ci.dunsmuir.ca.us