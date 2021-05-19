newsbreak-logo
NBA

How Langford Helped Celtics Beat Wizards

By Tim Sheils
clnsmedia.com
 4 hours ago

Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum combined for nearly 80 points and led a 17-2 run out of halftime after Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III fell with second quarter injuries. The Wizards overcame an early deficit to lead at halftime, and Boston struggled from the field overall. Their defense stifled Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal though, with Tristan Thompson contributing 12 points and 12 rebounds with Williams out for the second half with turf toe. The Celtics’ 118-100 win clinched them the 7 seed and a first round matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, which begins Saturday at 8 EST.

