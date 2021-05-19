Reebok’s Allen Iverson ‘Stepover’ sneaker honors an iconic NBA moment

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleReebok has gone all in this year on reissuing sneakers from Allen Iverson’s career, and the most iconic one of all is now on its way. Next month will mark the return of the Answer IV “Stepover,” the sneaker A.I. wore when he famously shook Tyron Lue for a midrange shot and stepped over his opponent during Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals. The sneaker’s black-and-white color scheme doesn’t immediately lend itself to obvious fanfare — but the significance of what Iverson did in it places the Answer IV in the realm of Michael Jordan’s “Flu Game” Jordan 12 and the “Infrared” Air Jordan 6 he won for his first NBA title.

