PGA Championship 2021: Dustin Johnson has no idea the name of the putter he's using this week—yep, that sounds about right

By Daniel Rapaport
Golf Digest
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Despite being the top-ranked player on Planet Earth, Dustin Johnson enters this PGA Championship as a big ol' question mark. He withdrew from last week’s event, the AT&T Byron Nelson, due to knee “discomfort.” He doesn’t have a top-10 in any of this last six starts—particularly concerning because in his 10 events before this recent barren stretch, his worst finish was T-11. One more uncertainty: the putter he’ll use this week at Kiawah’s Ocean Course. He knows which club will be in the bag come Thursday—the name, however, is a different story. Check out this exchange with a reporter.

