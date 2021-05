We always carried several smoke grenades of different colors into the field. Their purpose was to mark our position so choppers and fighter planes could locate us from the air. This allowed supply choppers to find our landing zone to bring supplies or to take us out of the area and kept the planes and gunships from firing on us. We had to "pop smoke" on cue and identify the color we were going to use in case the VC were around and tried to lure the aircraft into range with smoke of their own. Once our Company was operating near the South China Sea coast and spotted what appeared to be a civilian passenger plane passing very high over us - a very unusual sight for us. One wise guy pointed it out and yelled "Pop Smoke!" as if it would land to pick us up.