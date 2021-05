Tripwire Presents and Deep Silver have announced the first details for the upcoming Chivalry 2 Cross-Play Open Beta program. The Open Beta is scheduled to begin on May 27, 2021 at 11:00am (EDT) and ends on June 1 at 11:00am (EDT). It will be available for free to all players on PC (via Epic Games Store), the PS4 and PS5, the Xbox One family of devices, and the Xbox Series X|S console systems. It is also scheduled to be available to pre-download across all platforms one day early on May 26, 2021 at 11:00am (EDT). This will be the final playable test for Chivalry 2 before its June 8, 2021 global release date.