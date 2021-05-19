newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Tiger Woods: US captain Steve Stricker 'would love' to have ex-world number one at Ryder Cup

BBC
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited States captain Steve Stricker says he would love to have Tiger Woods as a vice-captain for the rescheduled Ryder Cup in September. The 15-time major champion, 45, is recovering after surgery on serious leg injuries suffered in a car crash in Los Angeles in February. Woods recently posted a...

www.bbc.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#United States#Concussion#Newport#Whistling Straits#Love#Surgery#Individual Glory#Crutches#Home#Car Crash#February#Paris#Los Angeles#Organisers#Searching#San Francisco#War#Us#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
WDBO

Steve Stricker eagles 18th to take Regions Tradition lead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — (AP) — Defending champion Steve Stricker made a long eagle putt on the final hole for 7-under 65 and the third-round lead Saturday in the Regions Tradition, the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors. Stricker moved a stroke ahead of Alex Cejka with the eagle that...
GolfESPN

Rory McIlroy wins at Quail Hollow to end victory drought

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --  Rory McIlroy found his comfort zone at Quail Hollow and left with a trophy he badly needed. McIlroy closed with a 3-under 68 and made it tough on himself at the end Sunday, driving into the hazard left of the 18th fairway and needing two putts from 45 feet for a one-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship.
Sportssemoball.com

Weekend Sports In Brief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Rory McIlroy found his comfort zone at Quail Hollow and left with a trophy he badly needed. McIlroy closed with a 3-under 68 and made it tough on himself at the end Sunday, driving into the hazard left of the 18th fairway and needing two putts from 45 feet for a one-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship.
Wisconsin SportsLa Crosse Tribune

5 things to know about the American Family Insurance Championship

Steve Stricker has first-hand knowledge of how golfers are treated at the best tournaments. He has seen all kinds of setups and player accommodations during his 30-plus years as a professional and 27-plus years on the PGA Tour. His goal with the American Family Insurance Championship, the PGA Tour Champions event the Madison resident hosts at University Ridge Golf Court, is to put on a tournament players remember.
GolfOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

McIlroy ends 18 months without winning at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy finally won when he least expected it, and it was as sweet as he could have imagined. Only after he hung on for a one-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship, his first title in 18 months, did he reveal his neck locked up during his final practice session and if not for a late tee time Thursday, he would have had to withdraw.
GolfParis Post-Intelligencer

McIlroy earns much-needed victory

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy found his comfort zone at Quail Hollow and left with a trophy he badly needed. McIlroy closed with a 3-under 68 and made it tough on himself at the end Sunday, driving into the hazard left of the 18th fairway and needing two putts from 45 feet for a one-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship.
California SportsAntelope Valley Press

TALKING POINTS

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. took his late father’s newly restored Chevy Nova out for a spin on Darlington Raceway’s throwback weekend to pace the field before the Xfinity Series race Saturday. Then his JR Motorsports drivers did their part to honor the NASCAR legacy of their owner’s family.
GolfTyler Morning Telegraph

Hammer leads Americans to 7-5 lead in Walker Cup at Seminole

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Cole Hammer and Ricky Castillo each won two matches Saturday in the Walker Cup and the United States took a 7-5 lead into the final day as it goes for its fifth straight victory on home soil. “A lot of ups and downs,” U.S. captain...
Alabama SportsShelby Reporter

Alex Cejka goes from alternate to major champion at Regions Tradition

HOOVER – On Monday, he didn’t have a spot in the tournament or a caddy, but by Sunday, Alex Cejka was a major champion after winning a playoff at the Regions Tradition. After finishing second in his last tournament at the Chubb Classic by one stroke to Steve Stricker, Cejka got his revenge at Greystone Golf and Country Club on Sunday, May 9, by taking down the defending champion in a one-hole playoff to win the PGA Tour Champions first major championship of the season.
Wisconsin SportsWrn.com

Stricker falls short in Traditions playoff

Madison’s Steve Stricker fell just short of winning the third PGA Tour Champions major of his career. Stricker, who won the Regions Tradition the last time it was held in 2019, a month after winning the U.S. Senior Open, had a three stroke lead in the final round Sunday. But Alex Cejka rallied to take the lead before Stricker came to 18 needing to make a putt to force a playoff, which he did.
GolfBoston Globe

Rory McIlroy ends 18-month drought with victory in Wells Fargo Championship

Rory McIlroy found his comfort zone at Quail Hollow and left with a trophy he badly needed. McIlroy closed with a 3-under-par 68 and made it tough on himself at the end Sunday, driving into the hazard left of the 18th fairway and needing two putts from 45 feet for a one-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship.
Alabama SportsPosted by
AL.com

Playoff decides major winner at Regions Tradition

Alex Cejka birdied the first playoff hole to earn a PGA Tour Champions major victory in the Regions Tradition on Sunday. Cejka had overtaken Steve Stricker on the back nine in the final round on the Greystone Founders Course at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Hoover. But Stricker forced the playoff with a birdie on the 72nd hole as both golfers finished at 18-under-par 270 for the four-round tournament.
Sportstelegraphherald.com

Sports briefs: Allgaier beats teammate, Earnhardt Jr. paces Xfinity field

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. took his late father’s newly restored Chevy Nova out for a spin on Darlington Raceway’s throwback weekend to pace the field before the Xfinity Series race Saturday. Then his JR Motorsports drivers did their part to honor the NASCAR legacy of their owner’s family. Justin Allgaier held off teammate Josh Berry in overtime to win the Xfinity event at Darlington, becoming two of three JR Motorsports racers to finish in the top six. A fourth JRM driver, Noah Gragson, had crossed the finish line fourth and appeared to win a $100,000 bonus. But he was disqualified after his car failed inspection and he dropped to 40th, last in the field. “Obviously, Dale’s history in this sport, Dale Jr.’s history in this sport, runs extremely deep,” Allgaier said. To win this race in that atmosphere, he said, “I don’t know if you can describe those emotions.” Allgaier didn’t move in front until the final 10 laps, when he passed Berry for the lead. Then the race’s eighth and final caution five laps later set up the two-lap overtime shootout that Allgaier claimed for his first win at the track nicknamed “Too Tough To Tame.” BASEBALL.
GolfPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tour Championship, even the Ryder Cup, not out of reach for Max Homa

As Max Homa entered the locker room at Charlotte’s Quail Hollow, the memories of the last time he was there came flooding back. That’s when he had to wait out a suspension of play during the final round of the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship as he chased his first PGA Tour title. A sudden queasiness hit his gut, just as it did on that day when he finally tasted victory after an arduous journey to being a Tour winner.
MotorsportsPinkbike.com

Video: Luca Shaw & Steve Peat Preview the 2021 Les Gets World Cup Track

Remember last year when P2V held a secret race and the world's fastest racers turned up? Held in the middle of a pandemic, with no fans, almost no media & completely shrouded in mystery, this race was a little different to say the least. Well, we have good reason to believe that the real motive behind this race was to act as a precursor to the Les Gets World Cup in 2021, to bed in this fresh track and test out any issues (that first jump seems to qualify if the world's fastest are casing it).
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Viktor Hovland much closer to the Ryder Cup

Viktor Hovland made further strides in his Ryder Cup qualification bid with a tied third place finish at the Valspar Championship, four shots back from first-time PGA TOUR winner Sam Burns. The Norwegian carded his best round of the week on the final day in Florida, with a superb five under front nine 31 helping him to a closing 65, finishing on a 14 under par total for a share of third alongside American Cameron Tringale.
UEFASoccerAmerica.com

Steve Cherundolo on fame in Germany, World Cups with the USA, and coming home to coach the Las Vegas Lights

Many Americans, and more all time, have found success playing in Europe, but nobody else has had an experience like Steve Cherundolo's. The dynamic right back from San Diego, who has returned from Germany to take charge this season of the Las Vegas Lights -- now Los Angeles FC's USL Championship-based second team -- left Clive Charles' University of Portland side following his sophomore year to sign in 1999 with Hannover 96, and it was a tremendous fit. Cherundolo spent his entire playing career, some 15 seasons, with Die Roten, becoming a huge fan favorite -- nicknamed the “Mayor of Hannover” -- and captaining the side through its greatest successes.