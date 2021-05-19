newsbreak-logo
Jofra Archer will return to peak fitness for England, insists bowling coach

The Guardian
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleJofra Archer has set his sights on returning as a force in Test cricket amid an upbeat prognosis from England’s bowling coach, Jon Lewis, that his current elbow injury does not present a long-term threat to his career. After reporting soreness in the elbow during his first-team comeback for Sussex...

