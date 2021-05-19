Jofra Archer will return to peak fitness for England, insists bowling coach

Sussex vs Kent: Jofra Archer celebrates a wicket in the County Championship.© Instagram. Jofra Archer marked his return to competitive cricket with two brilliant wickets for Sussex against Kent in their ongoing County Championship fixture. The England international had been out of action due to an injury on his right hand, and also had to skip IPL 2021. For his first dismissal on Day 1 on Thursday, the pacer sent Daniel Bell-Drummond back to the pavilion. The Kent skipper edged the ball to second slip during Archer’s third over of the innings. In his fourth over, Archer took the wicket of Zak Crawley, who edged a snorter to the wicketkeeper. Sussex shared a video of Archer’s dismissal of Crawley on Twitter, and captioned it as, “”That’s a SNORTER!” Two wickets already for @JofraArcher!”