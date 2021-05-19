Ohio State football: Let’s enjoy the Olave, Wilson finale
Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson’s Ohio State careers are coming to a close. There have been few Wide Reciever duos who have done it better. The Ohio State football team will have a new quarterback under center this upcoming season as Justin Fields has moved on to the NFL. One of the big things that will help the comfort and development of the incoming signal-caller is the wide receiving duo of Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.scarletandgame.com