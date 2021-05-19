newsbreak-logo
Here’s how much HBO Max with Ads will cost

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ News Channel 21
 4 hours ago
If you don’t mind ads, HBO Max just got cheaper.

The streaming service from WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company, announced on Wednesday that a new ad-supported version of the platform will cost $9.99 a month. This is less expensive than the ad-free version, which costs $14.99 a month.

HBO Max with Ads will launch the first week of June, the company announced at its upfront presentation to advertisers on Wednesday.

So does this mean that HBO shows like “Game of Thrones” and “The Sopranos,” series that originally aired without ads, will now have commercials on the new version? Not exactly.

If you sign up for HBO Max with ads for $9.99 you will still get HBO shows without ads — at least for now.

Both tiers will offer the company’s litany of brands including Warner Bros., DC, Tuner Classic Movies and Cartoon Network. The ad-supported tier will not have access to Warner Bros.’ big films that premiere on the service and theaters at the same time, however.

“HBO Max with Ads will bring our beloved entertainment brands and franchises to even more consumers at this new, lower price point-while, for the first time, elegantly connecting brands to the premium, iconic IP that defines this service,” Tony Goncalves, WarnerMedia’s EVP and chief revenue officer, said in a statement.

The move could help HBO Max bring in subscribers who may be not willing to pay $14.99, which is on the higher end of streaming services prices.

The announcment of HBO Max with Ads comes just days after AT&T and Discovery, Inc. struck a deal that spins off AT&T’s WarnerMedia and combines it with Discovery in a new standalone company.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated which content the ad-supported tier will be able to access. HBO Max with Ads will not include Warner Bros’ films that are currently in theaters.

