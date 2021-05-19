Samsung Boost wants to give you free access to several paid services on your Galaxy S21
Free trials for paid subscription services are useful to try out the experience for a limited amount of time, then deciding whether you actually want to commit to paying for it or not if you want to keep using it. The price for these subscription services can, however, quickly add up if you’re using many of them. YouTube Premium, for one, costs $11.99 per month, and several services, whether it’s video, music, or others, cost a similar amount or even more. If you have a Galaxy S21, however, Samsung wants to give users free access to a lot of paid subscription services so you can try them all out for a few months. Enter Samsung Boost.www.xda-developers.com