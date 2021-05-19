newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Samsung Boost wants to give you free access to several paid services on your Galaxy S21

By Arol Wright
xda-developers
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFree trials for paid subscription services are useful to try out the experience for a limited amount of time, then deciding whether you actually want to commit to paying for it or not if you want to keep using it. The price for these subscription services can, however, quickly add up if you’re using many of them. YouTube Premium, for one, costs $11.99 per month, and several services, whether it’s video, music, or others, cost a similar amount or even more. If you have a Galaxy S21, however, Samsung wants to give users free access to a lot of paid subscription services so you can try them all out for a few months. Enter Samsung Boost.

www.xda-developers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Premium#Paying For It#Paid Users#Free Access#Limited Access#Unlimited Access#Free Time#Samsung Boost#Google Play Pass#Adobe Spark Post#Adobe Photoshop Lightroom#Deezer Hifi#Fiit#Antstream Arcade#Youtube Premium This#Galaxy S21#Users Access#Temporary Access#Free Trials#Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Samsung Galaxy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Google
Related
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

10 ways to speed up your Samsung Galaxy S8

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is still a pretty fast phone, but it’s getting older and some of you may see performance going down. Even the best devices start showing a little performance deterioration after years of usage. It’s not just tech gremlins messing with your phone, and you can do some things to keep the phone running smoothly in the long run. We’re going to show you some of the best ways to keep your Samsung Galaxy S8 as fast as it should be running.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

OnePlus 9 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Battle of the Super-Phones!

The flagship Android smartphone market is as competitive as ever, and OnePlus 9 Pro vs Galaxy S21 Ultra comparisons are a hot topic of conversation. This year’s Galaxy S21 Ultra starts at $200 cheaper than last year’s S20 Ultra and has even more features than the previous model. Meanwhile, OnePlus has continued to raise prices on its phones every year, and the current OnePlus 9 series is no exception. The OnePlus 9 Pro starts at $1,069 — more expensive than many other phones, but still over $100 cheaper than the Galaxy S21 Ultra (when the Ultra isn’t on sale).
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

More proof that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is close

Just a few weeks ago, Samsung’s upcoming budget flagship – the Galaxy S21 FE – surfaced online in the form of detailed renders. It now appears that the phone is not too far away from rolling off the assembly lines. Founder and lead analyst of DisplaySearch and DSCC, Ross Young, has claimed that the Galaxy S21 FE will enter production in July. Going by the launch window of its predecessor, the next ‘Fan Edition’ phone from Samsung might arrive somewhere around September. Notably, Samsung Mexico namedropped the upcoming device on its official website a few days ago.
TV & Videostechxplore.com

Study finds limited access to paid video streaming services contributes to piracy growth

Paid video streaming services on your television, smart phone or other devices are increasingly replacing traditional video entertainment platforms of cable, satellite and broadcast TV. The growth of these services, known in the industry as over-the-top (OTT) media services, may be accompanied by a rise in pirated content, particularly where access to those services may be restricted, a group of researchers has found.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Boost Mobile Unlimited Plus plan offers free K Health access

Boost Mobile has got a new offer fo you. If you’re an Unlimited Plus plan subscriber, you can take advantage of new benefits like free telehealth service. The good news comes from DISH. The prepaid wireless carrier of the network is offering a new virtual doctor visit app that will prove to be really helpful these days. The pandemic is still not over so everyone is encouraged to still be careful and not let our guard down. Boost Mobile decided to partner with K Health to offer the telehealth service especially for Unlimited Plus subscribers.
Beauty & FashionAndroid Central

Best S Pen Cases & Accessories for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 2021

Best S Pen Cases & Accessories for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Android Central 2021. One of Samsung's latest smartphones, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, impresses with tons of fabulous features, including amazing cameras and a super sleek design that's complemented by the absolutely gorgeous 6.8-inch screen. The phone is IP68 dust and water-resistant, but it's still important to protect it with a case. And while the device doesn't come with the popular Samsung S Pen, it works seamlessly with one. So, it's a no-brainer to grab the S Pen — easily the best stylus for Android phones like this one — to use with this phone. While you're at it, consider choosing among the best S Pen cases and other accessories to complete the experience.
Technologytechnave.com

Samsung Galaxy F22 is on the works!

Last month, a new Samsung Galaxy F series was spotted on Google Game Console which is the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G. Today, there is another new model for the Galaxy F series reported to be launched soon and this time will be an entry-level Samsung Galaxy F22. According to a...
Cell Phonesrfid-ready.com

Samsung breaks the price of the S21 and offers a 27-inch gaming screen 🔥

The Galaxy S21 + and S21 Ultra, introduced a few weeks ago, are the two flagships from Samsung and therefore logically integrate the best technologies currently available. These are especially high-end smartphones, and thanks to the many promotions and gifts that Samsung has in its store, they are significantly more accessible than usual right now. Clearly, until May 9th, this is the time to buy Samsung flagships. The brand offers no less than 5 discounts, gifts or special offers on the purchase of a Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra. In the best case, you can even lower the price of smartphones by more than 550 euros thanks to the trade-in of your old phone and offer you a Galaxy S21 for 307 euros with bonus gifts. Find out how to do it.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to enter mass production in July

I have to disagree with you. I been using since Mi 1S, miui 4, had really got features, like g... You are actually proving his point. Anonymous, 17 hours agoOnly people who have never used miui from 2020-21 say that I have to disagree with you. I been using since Mi 1S, miui 4, had really got features, like good music player with shake to skip and etc. Now they are full of bugs, updates roll out only to 1 year old phones, mi 9 hardly had updates previous year, not talking about mi 8 at all. Switched to S21, it litterally has all Miui features except for two: alarm with dissable for day or all time and wind, sea noises, and second dnd timer, which are good, but not deal breaker. So if you like buggy software, rare updates ( although it had best support in android) and features you think you only have, yeah Miui is the choice.
Cell Phonesidownloadblog.com

Hinata gives jailbroken iPhones a Samsung Galaxy-inspired Lock Screen

Any jailbreakers with an interest in changing the way their iPhone’s Lock Screen looks may want to refresh their package manager’s sources this morning. A newly released and free jailbreak tweak dubbed Hinata by iOS developer Sugiuta replaces the iPhone’s familiar Lock Screen aesthetics with something that appears to be inspired by the Samsung Galaxy Lock Screen.