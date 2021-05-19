Samsung Boost wants to give you free access to several paid services on your Galaxy S21

I have to disagree with you. I been using since Mi 1S, miui 4, had really got features, like g... You are actually proving his point. Anonymous, 17 hours agoOnly people who have never used miui from 2020-21 say that I have to disagree with you. I been using since Mi 1S, miui 4, had really got features, like good music player with shake to skip and etc. Now they are full of bugs, updates roll out only to 1 year old phones, mi 9 hardly had updates previous year, not talking about mi 8 at all. Switched to S21, it litterally has all Miui features except for two: alarm with dissable for day or all time and wind, sea noises, and second dnd timer, which are good, but not deal breaker. So if you like buggy software, rare updates ( although it had best support in android) and features you think you only have, yeah Miui is the choice.