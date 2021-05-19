Grad Spotlight: Victoria Rosenthal

During my senior year of high school, my father sat me down to give me the news that no child would ever want to hear, especially at a prime time in their life. My father had stage 4 lung cancer. I couldn’t quite wrap my mind around it as my thoughts took off. Watching my father transition mentally, emotionally, physically and spiritually was the hardest challenge I was ever forced to accept. He would no longer be able to attend my track meets when he wanted to after nine years of being my biggest supporter.