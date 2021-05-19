newsbreak-logo
Pennsylvania Education

Grad Spotlight: Victoria Rosenthal

By Myra Saturen
northampton.edu
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Victoria Rosenthal graduates, she does so with a trunkload of honors in tow. In addition to being chosen class speaker at the Bethlehem Campus’s virtual commencement; she has won a full-ride scholarship to any Pennsylvania state school, as a member of the 2021 All-Pennsylvania Academic Team; was elected treasurer of the PTK honor society; published three articles in the College’s literary magazine, The Laconic; made it to the finals of the Speech Competition; and is a member of the Psychology Club. She is a psychology major from Nazareth.

news.northampton.edu
