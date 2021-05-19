Rotary’s youth program instills service above self in teens

CHICAGO — Those who understand the unique characteristics of autistic young people know that ordinary library programming guides are not up to the task of effectively serving these library users. The new second edition of “Library Programming for Autistic Children and Teens,” published by ALA Editions, provides key information, updated program ideas, and practical tips that will help library workers feel more prepared to serve members of this prevalent population. Well qualified to speak to this area, author Amelia Anderson is an educator, library researcher, and former public librarian who has helped develop two IMLS funded initiatives that train library workers to better understand and serve autistic patrons. Here, building upon Barbara Klipper’s first edition, she offers librarians who work with children and teens in both public library and K-12 educational settings a comprehensive resource that includes: