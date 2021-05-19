newsbreak-logo
Rotary’s youth program instills service above self in teens

By Ellen Mortensen
gothenburgleader.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves. One of the programs sponsored through Rotary allows young people the opportunity to take action as well. It is called Interact.

