Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Norway’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Søreide
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Norway's Minister for Foreign Affairs Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide on the margins of the Arctic Council Ministerial to discuss our cooperation within the Arctic Council, the United Nations, and NATO. They discussed efforts to bring a halt to the violence in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza. Secretary Blinken also thanked Foreign Minister Søreide for Norway's collaboration in tackling the climate crisis, its generous efforts in combatting COVID-19 globally, its focus on humanitarian challenges in Syria, and its attention to peace efforts in Afghanistan.