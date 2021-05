Not surprisingly, the 18-23 Diamondbacks stagger into Dodger Stadium 6.5 games out of 1st place in the NL West and 4.5 games out of the Wild Card behind 8 other teams. Perhaps somewhat surprising, it’s not the Dodgers but rather the Giants that are in first place in the division. With a 22-18 record, the Dodgers are currently 3rd in the division, and in the 2nd Wild Card slot behind the Padres. Detailed NL Standings Page HERE.