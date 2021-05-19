newsbreak-logo
School board approves contracts for three new teachers

By Ellen Mortensen
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gothenburg Public School Discovery Center was packed with people for the May 10 school board meeting, with more than an hour of the nearly 2.5 hour meeting devoted to hearing comments and concerns from the public about the proposed State Health Standards. Though more than a dozen people addressed the board their message was basically the same - the proposed comprehensive sexual education component of the standard does not belong in public schools and is inappropriate for young students.

