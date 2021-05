The China National Space Administration has this week confirmed that its Tianwen-1 Mars rover has successfully landed on Mars, the story has been covered by news agencies such as Xinhua and CGTN, reporting that the Mars Rover has successfully landed on the surface of the red planet. Similar to the NASA Mars rover the mission consists of an orbiter, lander and a golf-cart sized Mars rover called Zhurong. “On May 15, 2021, China’s Mars probe Tianwen-1 successfully landed its lander and rover on the red planet, in one of the most ambitious space exploration projects in human history.”