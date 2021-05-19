Disney World Wait Times Increase as Summer Approaches

You know how some things are just better together? Wanda? Pretty cool. Vision? Adorable. WandaVision? I would watch that every day of the week. Chocolate? Yes, please. Bacon? Absolutely. Chocolate-covered bacon? Well, now I’m just making myself hungry. The point is, combinations are better. And the same holds true with data. We’ve been going through some data silos in the past few weeks. We looked at attraction satisfaction data and compared it pre-closure and post re-opening. And TouringPlans is all about using attraction wait data to optimize your visit. But we don’t do much combination of those two data sets. Doing just that, by looking at satisfaction vs wait time, can unlock even more insight and increase your ability to make better decisions. Sure, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train is awesome. But is it technically worth the wait? Or can you get just as satisfying of an attraction experience for lower wait at some other ride? Let’s find out!