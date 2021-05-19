Short-Term Rental Sector Could Be Headed for Its Own Dotcom Bubble Burst: HomeAway Founder

One of our main concerns whenever we travel is the place where we’re going to stay at. We all want that luxe experience of a hotel with the comfort a home brings. COSI came up with a home-sharing model with the best of both worlds. The long-term lease properties like commercial and apartment buildings and hotels with around 10-250 units. From there, they take over everything: from designing the units to finding the tenants. This means that you would get a fully equipped apartment with customer service and quality standards that from a hotel.