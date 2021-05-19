This Storm Photo Shot in West Texas Looks Like a Sky Explosion

Check out this awe-inspiring storm photo that was captured in West Texas this week. The light from the sunset hitting the clouds makes the sky look like it’s exploding. Amateur photographer and college basketball player Laura Rowe was out on a drive with her boyfriend this past Sunday (“Small town, nothing else to do,” she says), and the couple was checking out the salt lakes at the Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge in Muleshoe, Texas, when they saw a small tornado touch down near Earth, Texas.