Marie “Billie” Bowling

Mrs. Marie Louise “Billie” Mitchell Bowling, 98, of Onancock, died peacefully at Winchester Medical Center May 15, 2021, following a short illness. A woman of remarkable spirit, she was the third of eight children of Hugh and Gertrude Mitchell, of Sugar Grove, W.Va. She was mother to James M. Bowling IV, of Charlottesville, Va., Ann Peff (Thomas, M.D.), of Jenkintown, Pa., and Jane Bowling-Wilson (Patton), of Sperryville, Va. She and her late husband, James M. Bowling III, lived on the Eastern Shore of Virginia for their entire married life. She was the adoring grandmother of Lucas Wilson, Miriam Brady Sohlberg (Juha), Louise Manilla (Dominic), Eliza Casscells (Christopher), Thomas Peff (Kalynn), Adeline White (Jason), Catherine Thirolf (John), and the late Andrew Peff. She was the proud and cherished great-grandmother of Aino and Ellen Sohlberg; Leo and Bodhi Manilla; Lewa Drew, Matthew, Thomas, Virginia, Pia, and Adeline White; Billie, Rosemary, Harriet, and Frances Thirolf; and Vivienne Peff. She is survived by one brother, Samuel Thomas Mitchell (Paula), of Sugar Grove; and two sisters, Peggy Wade (late husband, Allen), of Dallas, Texas, and Anna Gae Hughes (late husband, John), of Harrisonburg, Va. She was predeceased by three sisters, Helon Pittsenbarger (Everett), Margene Moore (William), and Jacqueline Tristler (William); and one brother, Harold Mitchell (Ellen). Thirty-seven nieces and nephews added to her joy of being part of a big family.