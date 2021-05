Pep Guardiola reportedly rejected the 'advances' of Paris Saint-Germain earlier on this season, just prior to him signing a two-year contract extension with the club. An exclusive report from the Daily Mail's Jack Gaughan details a turbulent beginning to the season which saw the club fall as low as 11th in the Premier League table. Since then, the Blues have been on a remarkable run which see's them just three points from regaining their crown.