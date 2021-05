Get ready, Disney fans! Disneyland finally reopened its doors to the public after more than a year. Host Alex Cohen sits down with Disney Imagineer Jeanette Lomboy to talk about how she and her colleagues took advantage of a closed park to work on exciting attractions and new changes for the reopening. To quote Disney's "Frozen," "There'll be actual real live people. It'll be totally strange. But, wow, am I so ready for this change!"