Dooney & Bourke Debut Tinker Bell Dandelion Pattern Collection

By Laughing Place Staff
laughingplace.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Dooney & Bourke pattern has bloomed on shopDisney and this time Tinker Bell is the star! The spirited fairy is leaving her mark on the signature bags with delicate dandelions and a trail of pixie dust. The collection also includes a Limited Release MagicBand 2 that makes for a perfect park day accessory.

www.laughingplace.com
