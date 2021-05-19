Dooney & Bourke Debut Tinker Bell Dandelion Pattern Collection

Some designers say the pandemic hasn’t really affected how they work or what they choose to make. But Jonathan Cohen spent the past year retooling almost everything about his business: He built out his e-commerce site, adding ready-to-wear alongside his upcycled “Studio” pieces for the first time; he shifted much of his production to Italy, where he’s found better craftsmanship and managed to trim costs (since his fabrics are sourced nearby, he’s spending less on international shipping); and moving forward, he’ll release new collections when it makes sense, not when the fashion calendar dictates it. Fall 2021 is debuting months after the season began, but customers will be delighted to see that several looks are already available online.