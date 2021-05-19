newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Spurs Vs. Grizzlies Live Stream: What Time and Where To Watch

By Josh Sorokach
Decider
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s win or go home as the Memphis Grizzlies host the San Antonio Spurs!. The ninth-place Grizzlies (38-34) and tenth-place Spurs (33-39) battle for a chance to play the top-seeded Utah Jazz in the NBA playoffs. The winning team will advance to play the loser of the hotly-anticipated Los Angeles Lakers/Golden State Warriors matchup (with the winner of that game earning the eighth seed), while the losing team will advance to, well, the off-season. Can Ja Morant and Jonas Valanciunas lead Memphis to victory? Time will tell.

decider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja Morant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Nba Tv#Live Tv#Tv Streaming#Nba Live#Tonight#Lakers#The Memphis Grizzlies#Sling Tv#At T Tv#The Spurs Grizzlies#Youtube Tv#Grizzlies Play In Game#Watch Espn#Live Stream#Live Online#Tv Channel#Home#Hulu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
News Break
TV & Videos
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Benzinga

3 NBA Betting Lines To Watch For May 12: Spurs, Hawks Fight For The Playoffs

+2 (-110) *Odds listed are the median odds of all major sportsbooks. Portland’s Season: Currently sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference, the Portland Trailblazers are near locks to make the playoffs. Led by perineal All-NBA point guard Damian Lillard, Portland has managed to put together another nice season despite missing CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic for large parts of the season. The six-seeded seeded Mavericks and seventh-seeded Lakers are both within a game of Portland, so a win at Utah is vital.
NBAGamingToday

Grizzlies vs Spurs Odds for Play-In NBA PlayOff Game

The Memphis Grizzlies (#9 seed) will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs (#10 seed) on Wednesday 19 at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN. The consensus odds for the game at BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings have the Memphis Grizzlies favored at -3 and the moneyline at -145.
NBAspurstalk.com

Grades: San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns – Game #72

In what turned out to be an entertaining battle between third stringers, the Phoenix Suns edged the San Antonio Spurs, 123-121. A three-pointer by E’Twaun Moore with two seconds remaining proved to be the deciding shot. All in all, the Spurs have to be happy with how things played out....
NBAMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Moore, short-handed Suns hold off Spurs 123-121

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The Phoenix Suns got some needed rest for their All-Star backcourt and kept alive their chances at the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. E’Twaun Moore scored 22 points and made a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining that lifted Phoenix past the San Antonio Spurs 123-121 on Sunday.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

E’Twaun Moore sends Suns past Spurs

E'Twaun Moore poured in 22 points, including the deciding 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds to play, to lift the visiting Phoenix Suns to a 123-121 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday in the final regular-season game for both teams. Phoenix (51-21) was without Devin Booker (rest), Chris Paul (rest)...
NBAdailymemphian.com

Grizzlies to face Spurs in play-in game Wednesday

No. 9 seed Memphis will host No. 10 San Antonio at 6:30 p.m. Drew Hill covers the Memphis Grizzlies and is a top-10 APSE winner. He has worked throughout the South writing about college athletics before landing in Memphis.
NBAchatsports.com

The Spurs will face the Memphis Grizzles in Game 1 of the Playin Tournament

The San Antonio Spurs are headed to the second annual NBA Playin Tournament as the West’s 10th seed and will be taking on the 9th seeded Memphis Grizzlies on the road, who lost to the Golden State Warriors in a tie-breaking match-up today. The game will be on Wednesday at to-be-determined time on ESPN. Having Monday and Tuesday off will represent the Spurs’ first two-day break since the All-Star Break.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

We’re Number 8 (Warriors 113, Grizzlies 101)

When the Warriors broke ground on the site that would become Chase Center in 2017, they had just been to two NBA Finals (winning one), set the single-season wins record at 73, and added Kevin Durant to a battle-tested roster that featured 4 other All-NBA talents. By the time Chase Center opened in 2019, the Warriors had been to 3 more NBA Finals (winning two), but things were a lot less rosy in Warriorsville.
NBAmilwaukeesun.com

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco for a 113-101 win to claim the No. 8 position in this week's play-in tournament.
NBAexpressnews.com

Spurs will enter play-in on four-game skid after loss to Suns

On the final play of one of the strangest regular seasons in Spurs history Sunday, Devin Vassell couldn’t get a final prayer off the ground. His potentially go-ahead 3-pointer was blocked by Phoenix’s Jalen Smith, preserving a 123-121 victory for the Suns at the AT&T Center. The ball wound up...
NBAPosted by
600 ESPN El Paso

Curry is Scoring Champ, Warriors Beat Grizzlies for 8 Seed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament’s eighth and ninth spots. The Warriors wrapped up the No. 8 seed and will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, while Memphis finishes at No. 9 and will host the Spurs on Wednesday. The 33-year-old Curry averaged 32 points during his second 2,000-point season.
NBAgrizzlybearblues.com

Basking in the glow of Taylor Jenkins’ “green light”

We should’ve known Taylor Jenkins was good when he told his team to let that [bleep] fly the moment he set foot in Memphis. Over the past two seasons, he’s helped this team get through the storms — a youthful overhaul, slow starts, COVID layoffs, and injuries to key players (including 9 months without Jaren Jackson Jr.) — to keep this young Memphis Grizzlies squad fighting for playoff positioning and to lead them to their first winning season in 4 years. Sure, it helps to strike gold in the lottery to nab the 2nd overall pick that turned into a generational point guard like Ja Morant. Zach Kleiman and crew deserve credit as well for hitting on draft picks and trades to build a young complementary crew around its cornerstones — while maintaining holdovers from the past regime like Jaren Jackson Jr., Jonas Valanciunas, Kyle Anderson, and Dillon Brooks.
NBAprojectspurs.com

Weekend Recap: Spurs Fall To Suns To Close Regular Season

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs closed out the regular season with back-to-back losses to the Phoenix Suns over the weekend, now setting their sights on the Play-in tournament for the chance to return to the NBA Playoffs. The losses see San Antonio close out the condensed 72-game 2020-21...
NBAbealestreetbears.com

Memphis Grizzlies: Looking back at each past matchup vs. Spurs

The Memphis Grizzlies won’t be thrilled about their positioning in the play-in tournament. As a team that was shooting for a 6-seed for most of the season, they blundered near the end, sending themselves down to the 9th seed. This means that they’ll have to win two games in the...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Keita Bates-Diop might be the real deal

For San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop, the numbers do not jump out, the play is not flashy, and he is unknown among pretty much all NBA fans outside of San Antonio. Heck, even some in San Antonio too. Nonetheless, Bates-Diop has quietly shown to the coaching staff in his limited minutes this season that he just might deserve a spot in the rotation next season.
NBABleacher Report

Blazers Clinch No. 6 Seed in 2021 NBA Playoffs; Will Face Nuggets in 1st Round

The Portland Trail Blazers are going to the postseason and avoided the Western Conference play-in tournament in the process. Portland clinched its spot in the playoffs Sunday when they defeated the Denver Nuggets. Here is a look at where the Trail Blazers stack up in the Western Conference playoff and...
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Steph Curry seals scoring title, torches Grizzlies as Golden State Warriors take eighth spot in West

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a Memphis rally with a late three-pointer as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Grizzlies 113-101 in San Francisco to claim the No. position in this week's Play-In Tournament. WATCH: Sunday's best plays and performances Updated season standings Blazers clinch playoff berth, Lakers vs Warriors in Play-In Memphis Grizzlies 101 - 113 Golden State Warriors By virtue of their sixt...
NBAespnpressroom.com

ESPN to Exclusively Televise State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Western Conference Games

May 21: Final Western Conference Play-In Tournament Game on ESPN. ESPN Radio to Nationally Broadcast Every State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Game. ESPN will exclusively televise the State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Western Conference games beginning with a prime-time doubleheader this Wednesday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ESPN will then televise the final Western Conference tournament game on Friday, May 21 (start time TBD). The State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament will determine the final two playoff spots in each conference. All NBA games on ESPN are available to stream via the ESPN App.