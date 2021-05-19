Spurs Vs. Grizzlies Live Stream: What Time and Where To Watch
It’s win or go home as the Memphis Grizzlies host the San Antonio Spurs!. The ninth-place Grizzlies (38-34) and tenth-place Spurs (33-39) battle for a chance to play the top-seeded Utah Jazz in the NBA playoffs. The winning team will advance to play the loser of the hotly-anticipated Los Angeles Lakers/Golden State Warriors matchup (with the winner of that game earning the eighth seed), while the losing team will advance to, well, the off-season. Can Ja Morant and Jonas Valanciunas lead Memphis to victory? Time will tell.decider.com