Animals

Invasive plants threaten the survival of flying foxes

By Chrissy Sexton
earth.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study led by the University of Sydney has revealed how invasive plants are posing a new threat to critically endangered flying foxes on Christmas Island. The researchers found that introduced plant species reduce the nutritional value of the flying foxes’ diets. The researchers collected and analyzed 125 native...

www.earth.com
