Invasive plants threaten the survival of flying foxes

The Almanor Ranger District (ALRD) of the Lassen National Forest (LNF) has drafted and environmental assessment (EA) to analyze the potential effects for the Northern Storrie Watersheds Invasive Plant Management Project. The project proposes to treat priority invasive plant infestations on up to 8 acres annually, using a combination of manual (e.g. hand pulling), cultural (e.g. seeding with native seed), and chemical methods within. These treatments would help reduce the spread of invasive species and prevent the establishment of new populations. The total project area encompasses approximately 13,617 acres within and along Butte, Colby, Yellow and Butt Creeks (T27N, R4E, Section 34, T27N, R5E, Sections 15-36, T27N, R6E, Sections 16-17, 19-22, 26-35, T26N, R4E, Sections 2-3, 10-14, 24, T26N, R5E, Sections 1-4, 10, 17-21, and T26N, R6E, Sections 2 and 6).