Invasive plants threaten the survival of flying foxes

As I was walking on the path to Laguna Lake recently, I nearly stepped on a baby bird. I had no idea what to do. One of my walking partners suggested using a leaf to move it because touching it would make the mother stop feeding it. Another person said that that was a myth, so I scooped up the baby in my hand. It was so tiny, but already had some feathers and latched onto my finger. I went to put it in the brush and found another baby bird barely visible in the dirt.